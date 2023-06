Michigan's good recruiting fortunes appear to continue as the FutureCast predictions have the Wolverines trending for another 2024 prospect with a decision looming.

According to the Instagram account of 2024 three-star defensive end Devon Baxter, he will be making his college decision at 8 p.m. on Monday just days after coming off a weekend official visit to Ann Arbor.

According to the Rivals' FutureCast predictions, the Wolverines hold 100% of the predictions for the Maryland native.

Predictions include one from M&BR's Josh Henschke.