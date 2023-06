Could Michigan be in line to score another win on the recruiting trail in its 2024 recruiting class?

If the FutureCast predictions are to be believed, it's certainly trending that way.

2024 four-star wide receiver I'Marion Stewart is set to make his college decision on Friday at 3 p.m. with the Wolverines holding a commanding lead in the FutureCast predictions, with four predictions going in favor of the Wolverines before his announcement.

Predictions were made by M&BR's Josh Henschke and Trevor McCue and Rivals National Recruiting Analyst Greg Smith.