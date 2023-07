Could Michigan be in line for some early Fourth of July fireworks? If Rivals' FutureCast is to be believed, the Wolverines are trending for another 2024 EDGE prospect with an announcement looming.

Four-star prospect Elias Rudolph is set to make his college decision at 7 p.m. EST on Monday and the Wolverines are currently holding all of the Rivals FutureCast predictions leading up to his announcement.