Is Michigan's good fortunes with offensive linemen in the 2024 recruiting class set to continue? If the Rivals' FutureCast is to be believed, it appears that will be the case as three-star offensive lineman Jake Guarnera is set to make his college decision.

According to the FutureCast predictions, the Wolverines currently have 100% of the predictions including a prediction from M&BR's Josh Henschke.