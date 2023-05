Is Michigan's recruiting hot streak going to continue into the month of May? If the Rivals' FutureCast is to be believed, it appears to be the case.

2024 three-star wide receiver Channing Goodwin is set to make his college announcement on Sunday and the Wolverines lead the way with a 100% prediction rate for the U-M legacy prospect.

Predictions for the Wolverines include those from M&BR's Josh Henschke and Trevor McCue.