GALLERY: Images from Michigan's 12/27 Orange Bowl practice
While the first 15 minutes of Michigan's practice were meant to be open to the media on Monday, it had to be canceled due to the College Football Playoffs restricting access due to rising COVID concerns.
However, the media were provided images from the Wolverines' practice on Monday. To see the gallery, check out the embed below.
