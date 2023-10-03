Not long after releasing the full 2023-24 regular-season men's basketball schedule, the program announced the game times and broadcast information most of the 31 regular-season games. A road matchup against Oregon on Dec. 2 and the Jumpman Invitational game against Florida are still to be determined.

Michigan will play games on CBS (2), FOX (2), FS1 (6), Peacock (5), ESPN (3) and Big Ten Network (10).

Two games — Northwood (Exhibition) and Long Beach State (Nov. 17) — will air on B1G+.

Michigan's two games on CBS will be against Purdue (Feb. 24, 2 p.m.) and at Ohio State (March 3, 4 p.m.).

When the Wolverines host Ohio State at the Crisler Center on Jan. 15, it will be a special MLK Day broadcast that will tip off at noon on FOX.

Michigan's other FOX game will be at home against Michigan State on Feb. 17 at 8 p.m.

Notably, Peacock will air Tuesday-night doubleheaders. Michigan will participate in these doubleheaders four times throughout the season, with a Thursday night game, too. First games of these doubleheaders will begin at 7 p.m. ET, and the second game will succeed at 9 p.m. ET.

These three games will be the succeeding matchup, beginning at 9 p.m.:

vs. Indiana (Dec. 5)

at Purdue (Jan. 23)

at Michigan State (Jan. 30)

The following game will be the preceding matchup, which will begin at 7 p.m.:

at Illinois (Feb. 13)

Additionally, Michigan's fifth Peacock game will be on Thursday, Jan. 4, when the Wolverines host Minnesota.

The Battle 4 Atlantis in late November will be aired on the ESPN family of networks.

Michigan's matchup with Penn State at the Palestra in Philadelphia will begin at noon and it will air on Big Ten Network.

As usual, the first three rounds of the Big Ten Tournament will air on Big Ten Network before CBS takes over for the semifinal matchups and the tournament championship game.

To view the full schedule, click here.