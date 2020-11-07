No. 23 Michigan Wolverines football is set to take on the No. 13 ranked Indiana Hoosiers at noon ET in Bloomington, Ind., on Fox Sports 1. U-M is coming off a 27-24 loss to Michigan State at home, while Indiana has won its first two games of the year, a 36-35 overtime win against Penn State and a 37-21 victory over Rutgers.

Michigan has a 59-9 record over Indiana in the all-time series, and has won 24 straight games and 39 of 40 over the Hoosiers.

Michigan is led by redshirt junior quarterback Joe Milton, who has completed 64.4 percent of his passes for 525 yards and one touchdown, while also adding 111 rushing yards and a touchdown. Redshirt junior linebacker Josh Ross leads the defense with 17 tackles: nine at Minnesota and eight vs. Michigan State.

The Indiana offense is led by redshirt sophomore quarterback Michael Penix Jr., who ran for a game-winning two-point conversion in week one against Penn State, and after a sluggish start to the Rutgers game, connected on nine of his final 10 throws. His top pass catcher is senior wideout Whop Philyor, who has 10 catches for 173 yards and a score through two weeks. The Hoosier defense is highlighted by Micah McFadden. He had a game-high 11 tackles, all solo, with one TFL in the opener against Penn State, and posted five tackles, 0.5 TFLs and a quarterback hurry last week against Rutgers.

This is just the fourth time that the two teams will do battle while both ranked inside the top 25. In such games, Wolverines have compiled a 2-1 record against the Hoosiers, winning games in 1968 and 1988 and suffering a loss in 1987.