Gattis on Hutchinson: 'The best college football player in the country'

Much of the talk surrounding Michigan's edge rushers has been about David Ojabo of late, and for good reason. His pass-rushing ability seems to become more technically sound each week, and he has blown past preseason expectations en route to 10 sacks (and counting).

Given the opportunity today, however, Michigan offensive coordinator Josh Gattis heaped praise on the player at the opposite end of the defensive line. "So I'm probably out of position but Aidan Hutchinson is the best college football player in the country," he said.

Both traditional and advanced statistics lend credence to Gattis' suggestion. Hutchinson has the second-best pass-rush grade in the nation on Pro Football Focus at 92.3. He has created 50 total pressures this season, an average of 0.17 pressures per passing down he has played. Put another way, Hutchinson has created a pressure one out of every 5.88 passing plays he has lined up against. Even the traditional pass-rusher's stat, sacks, sees Hutchinson among the nation's elite. Like Ojabo, Hutchinson has 10 sacks this season, just three behind Kansas State's Felix Anudike-Uzomah's national-best 13.

Hutchinson's importance to the team is greater than just his statistics, though. Gattis remarked that watching Hutchinson get injured last season was like watching a superhero go down, and that the team's confidence fell along with it. Gattis credited Hutchinson's decision to come back with pulling other players into the fold for 2021 and setting a tone of commitment in the offseason. Gattis then doubled down on his comments in the same response to the question about Hutchinson, again calling him the best player in college football and explaining why statistics alone can't capture what an impact he has had on Michigan's season.

"There’s no tackle that can block him, there’s no tight end that can block him. And he impacts the game in so many more ways than just what statistics show. He’s very disruptive. Obviously, he’s a pass rusher, he affects the game in the run game, but if you’re an opposing offensive coordinator, he changes your whole game plan and how you choose to attack a defense by having a guy that has that much threat to really affect a play. He’s a guy that’s a true difference-maker.

So I would just encourage, man-- I think he should be in the discussion for the Heisman. Regardless of numbers, when you talk about someone that's impacted a team greater than anyone else, he single-handedly impacted this team and led us to be 9-1."