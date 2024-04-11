Sophomore point guard George Washington III, who entered the transfer portal on March 17, has withdrawn his name from the portal and will return to Michigan for his second season of college basketball.

In his transfer portal entry announcement, Washington III wrote:

"While this is not how I imagined my time at Michigan to be like, I want to continue to keep my options open as God works his magic on my life. After thoughtful prayer and discussions with my family, I've decided to enter the transfer portal with the option to return to Michigan for the '24-'25 season."

Ultimately, Washington will return to Ann Arbor rather than exploring other opportunities through the transfer portal.

In an interview with Maize and Blue Review immediately following Dusty May's introductory press conference, Washington III gave his thoughts on May and the program as a whole.

"I left the option to come back just because you never know what happens. I did that because when Juwan left, everything was up in the air, so I didn't want to be stuck with my feet being caught in the ground and maybe a coach coming in that doesn't like my style of play or something like that. So, I just wanted to be able to have open options. But I'm really interested to get to build a relationship with Dusty and know him and figure out how it works."

"I've ran into him for a little bit. Nothing like long or no meeting or anything, but he's a great guy."

The true sophomore will likely serve as a depth piece at guard for the 2024-25 season, depending on which players May can land from the portal.

As a freshman last year, Washington III averaged 1.2 points per game in 22 contests. He played an average of 6.6 minutes per game in games he appeared in.