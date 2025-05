The future of college football is constantly being shaped by the next wave of great talent, and for the Michigan Wolverines, two names stand out in their 2027 recruiting efforts: Ashton "Ace" Alston and Antwoine Higgins. These stand-out players from Anderson High School in Cincinnati, Ohio, have captured the attention of Ann Arbor, and for good reason. Their coach, Evan Dreyer, provided me with a detailed insight into both Alston and Higgins' potential at the college level.