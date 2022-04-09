Goaltender Erik Portillo set to return to Michigan for junior season

Michigan goalie Erik Portillo will return to Michigan for his junior season, according to Elliotte Friedman.

Portillo was an integral part of Michigan's success this past season, and will be a key returning piece for next year's team. The soon-to-be junior stands at 6-foot-6 and weighs 225 pounds, making it hard for opposing teams to find any openings at the net.

Portillo was selected 67th overall in the 2019 NHL Draft by the Buffalo Sabres. The sophomore made every start last season for the Wolverines, accounting for 31 wins, 10 losses and one tie.