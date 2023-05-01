Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: A great week for the Maize & Blue
M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!
Celebration weekend in Ann Arbor with students in their graduation gowns and former U-M players getting their names called in the NFL Draft. Also, comments on U-M's spring trip & U-M's WRs. Michigan State had a rough weekend with the loss of a trio of players to the transfer portal.
Breakdown
- John Schneider Seahawks 00:00-:40
- Open :41-3:36
- Michigan players drafted 3:37-12:26
- Spring trip 12:27-28:34
- Jake Guarnera 28:35-29:22
- MSU 29:23-50:41
- Warde Manuel 50:42-106:55
- Feedback: U-M WRs & U-M football future 106:56-120:37
---
