football

Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: A great week for the Maize & Blue

M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

Celebration weekend in Ann Arbor with students in their graduation gowns and former U-M players getting their names called in the NFL Draft. Also, comments on U-M's spring trip & U-M's WRs. Michigan State had a rough weekend with the loss of a trio of players to the transfer portal.

Breakdown

- John Schneider Seahawks 00:00-:40

- Open :41-3:36

- Michigan players drafted 3:37-12:26

- Spring trip 12:27-28:34

- Jake Guarnera 28:35-29:22

- MSU 29:23-50:41

- Warde Manuel 50:42-106:55

- Feedback: U-M WRs & U-M football future 106:56-120:37

