Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: A three-peat against Ohio State
M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!
Michigan is set to get a visit from the highly-rated defensive tackle Justin Scott in June. An old OSU coach rolled out an old bit this week in Ohio. I reflect on what the last two seasons have been like after the previous two decades. Thoughts on the Michigan basketball team and the issues that they have.
Breakdown
- Open 00:00-2:05
- Recruiting 2:06-10:53
- Feedback on recruiting 10:54-28:51
- OSU old bit 28:52-39:24
- Feedback on OSU 39:25-50:52
- Michigan basketball 50:53-56:02
- Feedback 56:03-107:01
