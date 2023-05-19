M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

Michigan is set to get a visit from the highly-rated defensive tackle Justin Scott in June. An old OSU coach rolled out an old bit this week in Ohio. I reflect on what the last two seasons have been like after the previous two decades. Thoughts on the Michigan basketball team and the issues that they have.

Breakdown

- Open 00:00-2:05

- Recruiting 2:06-10:53

- Feedback on recruiting 10:54-28:51

- OSU old bit 28:52-39:24

- Feedback on OSU 39:25-50:52

- Michigan basketball 50:53-56:02

- Feedback 56:03-107:01