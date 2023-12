M&BR's Dennis Fithian and Jim Scarcelli are back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

Former Wolverine Jim Scarcelli joins the show and goes over with film on how to slow down the Alabama offense. Scar also gives his thoughts on JJ McCarthy possibly coming back for his senior season. Other topics include Juwan Howard, the portal and how other teams in the Big Ten are looking this month.

Breakdown

Open 00:00-2:09

Recruiting 2:10-5:35

Junior Colson 5:36-7:26

News & notes 7:27-24:39

Juwan Howard 24:40-35:24

Alabama film (offense) 35:55-1:00:25