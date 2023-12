M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

Former Wolverine Jerry Diorio gives his thoughts on a possible Harbaugh contract extension. Jerry also weighs in on how tough the New Year's Day game versus Alabama will be. Film analysis from the Big Ten championship against Iowa.

Breakdown

Open 00:00-5:36

Harbaugh contract 5:37-14:37

Alabama 14:38-34:36

Iowa film review 34:37-57:24