M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

Former Wolverine Jerry Diorio joins the show before setting off to Pasadena to watch Michigan play in the Rose Bowl against Alabama on New Years Day. Jerry looks at the rest of the bowl season then breaks out film analysis from earlier this season when Alabama hosted Texas.

Breakdown

Open 00:00-4:03

Bowl season 4:04-15:05

Rose Bowl 15:06-25:38

Bama vs Texas film 25:38-1:07:22