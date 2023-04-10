M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

Michigan basketball loses a player today but added a few late last week. How does the roster look right now? Michigan football continues to look good for offensive line recruits as they add yet another commitment late last week. Are OSU QB's doomed to be busts in the NFL because of the Buckeyes QB system?

Breakdown

- Open 00:00-2:05

- Michigan basketball roster 2:05-19:28

- Feedback: More transfers, Juwan Howard, Papa & Tampa Bay Rays 19:29-26:46

- Andrew Sprague 26:47-31:33

- Michigan QB's next year 31:34-44:19

- Other recruits 44:20-50:53

- CJ Stroud & OSU 50:24-105:13