M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

Topics discussed include:

Trevor McCue and Davis Moseley join the show

- Jim Harbuagh audio 00:00-:10

- Open :11-3:30

- Concerns for MSU 3:31-11:00

- Papa Kante 11:01-24:25

- How much better does UM's passing game need to get 24:26-33:03

- Michigan's identity 33:04-42:08

- Parting shots 42:09-47:17