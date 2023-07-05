Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: Analyzing recent commitments
M&BR's Dennis Fithian and Jim Scarcelli are back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football.
Former Wolverine Jim Scarcelli joins the show to talk about the recent commitments of an edge and local linebacker. Scar also comments on a video breakdown of Sheronne Moore of the first play against Illinois from this past year. Scar also remembers what it was like in his first year at Michigan when the Wolverines were ranked #1 in the preseason.
Breakdown
- Open 00:00-2:41
- Jeremiah Beasley 2:42-8:30
- Elias Rudolph 8:31-11:31
- Michigan coaches 11:32-20:51
- Sherrone Moore breaks down first play from Illinois game last year 20:52-33:55
- Scar's freshman year and UM being ranked #1 in preseason 33:56-39:40
- JJ Mccarthy 39:41-46:55
