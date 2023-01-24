Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: Best coach or best recruiter?
M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!
Topics discussed include:
- Joel Klatt 00:00-1:53
- Open 1:54-4:00
- Michigan's coaching opening 4:01-15:12
- Brian Griese 15:13-20:04
- Tee Martin 20:05-24:24
- Tavita Pritchard 24:25-28:17
- Other names 28:18-42:35
- N. Harbor 42:36-46:33
- Jadyn Davis 46:34-54:00
---
