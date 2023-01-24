News More News
Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: Best coach or best recruiter?

M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

Topics discussed include:

- Joel Klatt 00:00-1:53

- Open 1:54-4:00

- Michigan's coaching opening 4:01-15:12

- Brian Griese 15:13-20:04

- Tee Martin 20:05-24:24

- Tavita Pritchard 24:25-28:17

- Other names 28:18-42:35

- N. Harbor 42:36-46:33

- Jadyn Davis 46:34-54:00

