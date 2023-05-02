News More News
{{ timeAgo('2023-05-02 14:31:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: Biggest roadblocks to a great season

Josh Henschke • Maize&BlueReview
Publisher
@JoshHenschke
Publisher of The Maize and Blue Review on the Rivals/Yahoo! network.
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

If Michigan is going to have even a better season than they've had the last two years they will need to dodge some road blocks along the way. What are the biggest road blocks for a great season for the Wolverines?

Breakdown

- Chris Simms 00:00-:30

- Open :31-2:54

- Roadblocks 2:55-13:25

- Feedback: Injuries, play calling & coaching 13:26-22:42

- Offense, defense & special teams 22:43-36:30

- More roadblocks 36:31-47:21

- Tuck coming 47:22-49:55

- Feedback 49:56-103:31

---

Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards

Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer

Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @lucasreimink, @JaredHalus

Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify

Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube

Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}