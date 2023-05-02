Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: Biggest roadblocks to a great season
M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!
If Michigan is going to have even a better season than they've had the last two years they will need to dodge some road blocks along the way. What are the biggest road blocks for a great season for the Wolverines?
Breakdown
- Chris Simms 00:00-:30
- Open :31-2:54
- Roadblocks 2:55-13:25
- Feedback: Injuries, play calling & coaching 13:26-22:42
- Offense, defense & special teams 22:43-36:30
- More roadblocks 36:31-47:21
- Tuck coming 47:22-49:55
- Feedback 49:56-103:31
