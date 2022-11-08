Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: Blake Corum for Heisman?
M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!
Topics discussed include:
- Jim Scarcelli 00:00-:20
- Open/voting :21-3:00
- Corum & the Heisman candidates 3:01-19:00
- Corum's carries 19:01-23:38
- Why he won't win 23:39-25:54
- Why he could win it 25:55-31:51
- Feedback: voting, Corum, snow in C-bus & trophies 31:52-39:49
- Michigan basketball opener 39:50-43:33
- Tom Izzo talks Tuck & tunnel 43:34-106:51