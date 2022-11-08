News More News
Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: Blake Corum for Heisman?

M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

Topics discussed include:

- Jim Scarcelli 00:00-:20

- Open/voting :21-3:00

- Corum & the Heisman candidates 3:01-19:00

- Corum's carries 19:01-23:38

- Why he won't win 23:39-25:54

- Why he could win it 25:55-31:51

- Feedback: voting, Corum, snow in C-bus & trophies 31:52-39:49

- Michigan basketball opener 39:50-43:33

- Tom Izzo talks Tuck & tunnel 43:34-106:51

