Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: Blake Corum returns for 2023 season

Josh Henschke • Maize&BlueReview
M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

Topics discussed include:

- Aidan Huntchinson audio 00:00-:20

- Lions win on SNF :21-3:23

- Corum's decision 3:24-11:45

- Harbaugh's weekend 11:46-47:20

- Luke Schoomaker 47:21-50:58

- Feedback: Watching tonight, TCU loss, Harbaugh staying or going & Corum staying healthy 50:59-1:03:40

- Rich Eisen show with Blake Corum 103:41-107:06

- Blake's announcement on Eisen show 107:07-108:57

- Corum coming back reaction 108:58-135:29

{{ article.author_name }}