Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: Blake Corum returns for 2023 season
M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!
Topics discussed include:
- Aidan Huntchinson audio 00:00-:20
- Lions win on SNF :21-3:23
- Corum's decision 3:24-11:45
- Harbaugh's weekend 11:46-47:20
- Luke Schoomaker 47:21-50:58
- Feedback: Watching tonight, TCU loss, Harbaugh staying or going & Corum staying healthy 50:59-1:03:40
- Rich Eisen show with Blake Corum 103:41-107:06
- Blake's announcement on Eisen show 107:07-108:57
- Corum coming back reaction 108:58-135:29
