Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: Blake Corum snubbed

Josh Henschke • Maize&BlueReview
Publisher
@JoshHenschke
Publisher of The Maize and Blue Review on the Rivals/Yahoo! network.
M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

Topics discussed include:

- JJ McCarthy 00:00-:15

- Open :16-8:20

- Vegas title game odds for Michigan 8:21-12:52

- '22 best NYE ever? 12:53-22:33

- Erick All 22:34-31:43

- Recruiting, NIL & OSU in title game 31:44-59:50

- Corum snubbed 59:51-1:10:44

- JSN, recruiting & NIL outlook 1:10:45-1:29:57

