Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: Camps and anonymous coaches

Josh Henschke • Maize&BlueReview
M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

Former Wolverine Jerry Diorio joins the show to discuss Michigan: Camps, the Athlon anonymous coaches quotes on U-M and what Sherrone Moore had to say this week about his team heading into June.

Breakdown

Open 00:00-2:55

Anonymous coaching quotes 2:56-26:36

Will Johnson playing WR? 26:37-30:13

Sherrone Moore comments 30:14-42:36

Camps 42:37-54:29

Feedback 54:301:06:02

