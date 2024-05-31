Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: Camps and anonymous coaches
M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!
Former Wolverine Jerry Diorio joins the show to discuss Michigan: Camps, the Athlon anonymous coaches quotes on U-M and what Sherrone Moore had to say this week about his team heading into June.
Breakdown
Open 00:00-2:55
Anonymous coaching quotes 2:56-26:36
Will Johnson playing WR? 26:37-30:13
Sherrone Moore comments 30:14-42:36
Camps 42:37-54:29
Feedback 54:301:06:02
