M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

If you didn't see the short video posted in an earlier thread with Jon Rothstein on CBS regarding Michigan and its chances of getting into the tournament, don't worry, I replay the video and audio at the beginning of this pod. A couple of trends in college football is discussed today. Going for it on 4th down and going for it on 4th down when a team is in field goal range. I looked at UM LB target Aaron Chiles high school website and found some NFL players that went to his school.

Breakdown

- Open 00:00-1:30

- Michigan basketball 1:31-3:00

- CBS experts on UM's chances to get into tourney 3:01-7:29

- Going for it on 4th down 7:30-13:56

- UM data 13:57-34:59

- UM basketball 35:00-38:33

- Trends in CFB 38:34-48:02

- Feedback on UM basketball & UM short yardage 48:03-52:10

- Aaron Chiles 52:11-57:07