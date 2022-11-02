M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

Topics discussed include:

- Open 00:00-2:27

- CFB Playoff Standings 2:28-5:48

- UM's brand 5:49-8:22

- CFB Playoff committee 8:23-16:19

- Controlling your own destiny 16:20-19:22

- Strength of schedule 19:23-35:29

- 8 men out for MSU 35:30-41:55

- Feedback: on CFB Playoff, UM schedule, SEC bias, UM line play & LSU @ 10 41:56-54:00

- Mel Tucker responsibility in postgame 54:01-100:15

- Michigan built to beat Ohio State 100:16-104:47