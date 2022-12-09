Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: Concerns with TCU
M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!
Topics discussed include:
- Lloyd Carr on this years team 00:00-:20
- Dametrius “Meechie” Walker :21-2:26
- Menu 2:27-3:39
- TCU concerns 3:40-24:22
- Michigan not getting awards 24:23-31:01
- UM RB2, RB3 & RB4 30:02-36:18
- Michigan defense 36:19-40:31
- Feedback on Donovan Edwards & TCU 40:32-44:11
-0 Dug McDaniel 44:12-46:36
- Donovan Edwards nicknames & UM basketball 44:12-58:47
- CFB 12-team playoff 58:48-104:09
- Jadyn Davis & Dick Lane 104:10-114:26
---
Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards
Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer
Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @DavisMoseley, @lucasreimink
Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify
Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube
Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram