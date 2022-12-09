News More News
Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: Concerns with TCU

Josh Henschke • Maize&BlueReview
Publisher
@JoshHenschke
Publisher of The Maize and Blue Review on the Rivals/Yahoo! network.
M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

Topics discussed include:

- Lloyd Carr on this years team 00:00-:20

- Dametrius “Meechie” Walker :21-2:26

- Menu 2:27-3:39

- TCU concerns 3:40-24:22

- Michigan not getting awards 24:23-31:01

- UM RB2, RB3 & RB4 30:02-36:18

- Michigan defense 36:19-40:31

- Feedback on Donovan Edwards & TCU 40:32-44:11

-0 Dug McDaniel 44:12-46:36

- Donovan Edwards nicknames & UM basketball 44:12-58:47

- CFB 12-team playoff 58:48-104:09

- Jadyn Davis & Dick Lane 104:10-114:26

---

