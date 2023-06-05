Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: Confidence in a three-peat?
M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!
Michigan receives its back-to-back championship rings this weekend. How confident are you that UM will three-peat this year? Also, a look at the first weekend of June from a recruiting standpoint. The question that continues to get asked is, "Does Michigan have enough receiving weapons for a National Championship team?" I'll answer that one.
Breakdown
- Open 00:00-2:38
- Recruiting weekend 2:39-17:26
- Recruiting feedback 17:27-27:28
- Championship rings 27:29-30:15
- Three-peat confidence 30:16-53:16
- Championship WR's 53:17-1:10:19
---
Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards
Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer
Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @lucasreimink
Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify
Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube
Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram