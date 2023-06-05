News More News
Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: Confidence in a three-peat?

M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

Michigan receives its back-to-back championship rings this weekend. How confident are you that UM will three-peat this year? Also, a look at the first weekend of June from a recruiting standpoint. The question that continues to get asked is, "Does Michigan have enough receiving weapons for a National Championship team?" I'll answer that one.

Breakdown

- Open 00:00-2:38

- Recruiting weekend 2:39-17:26

- Recruiting feedback 17:27-27:28

- Championship rings 27:29-30:15

- Three-peat confidence 30:16-53:16

- Championship WR's 53:17-1:10:19

