M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

Former UM player Jerry Diorio joins the show to discuss what BTN had to say on its stop at Michigan football practice this week. Jerry also weighs in on the flip of Nate Marshall to Auburn. Also, how Sherrone Moore will handle his announcement as to who the starting QB is this year on Monday?

Breakdown

Open 00:00-4:06

Marshall flip 4:06-12:13

Jake Butt at practice 12:14-23:36

Defense wins titles 23:37-30:52

Sherrone Moore announcing starting QB 30:53-42:16