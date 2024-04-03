Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: Defensive intel from spring with Scar
M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!
Former Wolverine Jim Scarcelli joins the show and gives us his thoughts on a recent UM football practice that he attended. Some additional thoughts on basketball (men's and women's) plus the Frozen Four.
Breakdown
Open 00:00-1:45
College basketball 1:46-8:48
Michigan two deep 8:49-11:36
Edge 11:37-15:23
LB's 15:24-20:06
D-line 20:07-25:00
DB's 25:01-30:25
Defense overall 30:26-41:43
Warde Manuel 41:44-52:46
---
