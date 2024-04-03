Advertisement
Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: Defensive intel from spring with Scar

Dennis Fithian • Maize&BlueReview
Director of Multimedia
@dennisfithian
Digital/pods weekdays. Going on live after every Michigan football and basketball game.

M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

Former Wolverine Jim Scarcelli joins the show and gives us his thoughts on a recent UM football practice that he attended. Some additional thoughts on basketball (men's and women's) plus the Frozen Four.

Breakdown

Open 00:00-1:45

College basketball 1:46-8:48

Michigan two deep 8:49-11:36

Edge 11:37-15:23

LB's 15:24-20:06

D-line 20:07-25:00

DB's 25:01-30:25

Defense overall 30:26-41:43

Warde Manuel 41:44-52:46

