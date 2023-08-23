Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: Defensive preview with Jim Scarcelli
M&BR's Dennis Fithian and Jim Scarcelli are back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!
Former Wolverine Jim Scarcelli joins the show to discuss how UM is preparing in its final days of fall camp for the upcoming season. Scar hits on the Harbaugh suspension, what kind of a defense is the toughest to go against and provides some film analysis.
Breakdown
Open 00:00-2:11
Harbaugh suspension 2:12-17:48
Goals for opener 17:49-29:26
Harbaugh on game days 29:27-33:14
Surprise starter 33:15-37:11
Film analysis 37:12-53:24
Feedback 53:25-101:16
---
