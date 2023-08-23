News More News
ago football Edit

Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: Defensive preview with Jim Scarcelli

Dennis Fithian • Maize&BlueReview
Director of Multimedia
@dennisfithian
Digital/pods weekdays. Going on live after every Michigan football and basketball game.
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

M&BR's Dennis Fithian and Jim Scarcelli are back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

Former Wolverine Jim Scarcelli joins the show to discuss how UM is preparing in its final days of fall camp for the upcoming season. Scar hits on the Harbaugh suspension, what kind of a defense is the toughest to go against and provides some film analysis.

Breakdown

Open 00:00-2:11

Harbaugh suspension 2:12-17:48

Goals for opener 17:49-29:26

Harbaugh on game days 29:27-33:14

Surprise starter 33:15-37:11

Film analysis 37:12-53:24

Feedback 53:25-101:16

---

Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards

Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer

Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @lucasreimink

Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify

Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube

Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}