M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

Former Wolverine Jerry Diorio joins the show to discuss Michigan football. What's UM's strategy with recruiting and the transfer portal under Sherrone Moore? Jerry also takes a look at some plays from the spring game.

Breakdown

Open 00:00-2:03

Portal 2:04-13:41

Revenue sharing 13:42-18:13

Portal adds 18:14-27:04

Kentucky 27:05-30:41

Portal targets 30:42-32:28

Recruiting 32:29-41:10

Spring film 41:11-106:10