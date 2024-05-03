Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: Discussing new additions
M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!
Former Wolverine Jerry Diorio joins the show to discuss Michigan football. What's UM's strategy with recruiting and the transfer portal under Sherrone Moore? Jerry also takes a look at some plays from the spring game.
Breakdown
Open 00:00-2:03
Portal 2:04-13:41
Revenue sharing 13:42-18:13
Portal adds 18:14-27:04
Kentucky 27:05-30:41
Portal targets 30:42-32:28
Recruiting 32:29-41:10
Spring film 41:11-106:10
---
Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards
Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer
Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @Jerry_Diorio
Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify
Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube
Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram