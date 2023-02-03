M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

On today's show, we discuss if Michigan should join others in paying for players upfront to come to Ann Arbor. Is paying players signing bonuses all that bad? Can Michigan's current approach in recruiting and the transfer portal work if U-M wants to win a National Championship? Is it a big deal or no big deal that Jim Harbaugh hasn't signed a new contract?

- Kobe Bufkin 00:00-:15

- Open :16-1:55

- Spring Game temps 1:56-3:59

- Jacob Oden 4:00-7:50

- Paying players upfront money 7:51-12:50

- Michigan basketball 12:51-14:38

- NIL & transfer portal 14:39-24:32

- Harbaugh status 24:33-35:54

- NIL & UM 35:55-42:19

- Michigan basketball 42:20-56:06