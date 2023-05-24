M&BR's Dennis Fithian and Jim Scarcelli are back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

Former Wolverine Jim Scarcelli joins the show and discusses a wide range of college football topics. Scar gives some early picks against the spread that are standing out to him. Also, Michigan State playing its final regular season game this year at Ford Field, EA Sports CFB video game, what Kirk Herbstreit had to say about some OSU fans. What will the Nebraska game be like this year for Michigan?

Breakdown

Braiden McGregor 00:00-:10

Open :11-3:29

EA Sports 3:30-5:44

Countdown to kickoff & early against the spread picks 5:45-9:19

MSU @ Ford Field 9:50-14:55

Kirk Herbstreit on OSU fans 14:56-21:44

Nebraska 21:45-40:46

Recruiting 40:47-44:47

Maryland prediction 44:48-56:25