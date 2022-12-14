Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: Early Signing Day preview
M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!
Topics discussed include:
- Mike Sainristill on TCU 00:00-1:15
- Open 1:16-3:23
- Early signing period 3:24-5:30
- Why not to worry about UM recruiting 5:31-37:27
- Reasons to worry about UM recruiting 37:38-52:40
- Best and biggest runs this year for UM Blake Corum 52:41-100:56
- Feedback: Okie, Mike Hart as a recruiter, current players getting money & future UM HC. 100:57-113:38