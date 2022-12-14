M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

Topics discussed include:

- Mike Sainristill on TCU 00:00-1:15

- Open 1:16-3:23

- Early signing period 3:24-5:30

- Why not to worry about UM recruiting 5:31-37:27

- Reasons to worry about UM recruiting 37:38-52:40

- Best and biggest runs this year for UM Blake Corum 52:41-100:56

- Feedback: Okie, Mike Hart as a recruiter, current players getting money & future UM HC. 100:57-113:38