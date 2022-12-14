News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-12-14 13:39:19 -0600') }} football Edit

Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: Early Signing Day preview

Josh Henschke • Maize&BlueReview
Publisher
@JoshHenschke
Publisher of The Maize and Blue Review on the Rivals/Yahoo! network.
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

Topics discussed include:

- Mike Sainristill on TCU 00:00-1:15

- Open 1:16-3:23

- Early signing period 3:24-5:30

- Why not to worry about UM recruiting 5:31-37:27

- Reasons to worry about UM recruiting 37:38-52:40

- Best and biggest runs this year for UM Blake Corum 52:41-100:56

- Feedback: Okie, Mike Hart as a recruiter, current players getting money & future UM HC. 100:57-113:38

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}