Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: ECU film analysis with Jim Scarcelli

M&BR's Dennis Fithian and Jim Scarcelli are back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

Happy Labor Day to all. Today former Wolverine Jim Scarcelli discusses the Michigan win over East Carolina on Saturday. Scar also weighs in on how other Big Ten teams looked in their first games of the season. Film review of the game in the back half of the show.

Breakdown

Open 00:00-3:25

Monday Michigan thoughts 3:26-16:33

Around the Big Ten 16:34-21:46

Around CFB 21:47-28:11

Scar's film review 28:12-102:37

More football thoughts 102:38-122:05

