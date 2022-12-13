Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: Expectations for the semifinal
M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!
Topics discussed include:
- JJ McCarthy on Ronnie Bell 00:00-1:16
- Mike Leach 1:17-3:58
- This season great no matter what? 3:59-13:41
- Outside view if UM didn't advance past semifinal 13:42-28:38
- TCU Quentin Johnson in mock draft 28:39-29:56
- Feedback: TCU, winning the B1G Ten & UM most complete team? 29:57-38:59
- Best and/or biggest catch of the year? 40:35-47:45
- Kalel Mullings jump pass 47:46-103:00
- Mike Morris, great plays & Blake Corum 103:01-108:22
- George Rooks 108:23-114:11
---
