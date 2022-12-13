News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-12-13 13:42:16 -0600') }} football Edit

Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: Expectations for the semifinal

Josh Henschke • Maize&BlueReview
Publisher
@JoshHenschke
Publisher of The Maize and Blue Review on the Rivals/Yahoo! network.
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

Topics discussed include:

- JJ McCarthy on Ronnie Bell 00:00-1:16

- Mike Leach 1:17-3:58

- This season great no matter what? 3:59-13:41

- Outside view if UM didn't advance past semifinal 13:42-28:38

- TCU Quentin Johnson in mock draft 28:39-29:56

- Feedback: TCU, winning the B1G Ten & UM most complete team? 29:57-38:59

- Best and/or biggest catch of the year? 40:35-47:45

- Kalel Mullings jump pass 47:46-103:00

- Mike Morris, great plays & Blake Corum 103:01-108:22

- George Rooks 108:23-114:11

---

Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards

Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer

Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @DavisMoseley, @lucasreimink, @JaredHalus

Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify

Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube

Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}