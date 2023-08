M&BR's Dennis Fithian and Jim Scarcelli are back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

Former Wolverine Jim Scarcelli joins the show to discuss Michigan football as they get closer to the start of the season. Scar gives his thoughts on UM being ranked #2 by the coaches last week. Other items that are talked about are the depth chart, the offensive game plans, what Nebraska will do this year and what the stadiums of the 'new' Big Ten teams will be like for UM fans who travel to the west coast in the future.

Breakdown

Open 00:00- 1:50

#2 ranking 1:51-9:44

Throwing more 9:45-18:55

Depth chart 18:56-21:59

Nebraska 22:00-26:15

The 'new' Big Ten teams stadiums 26:16-33:52

Feedback 33:53-53:17