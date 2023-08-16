Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: Fall camp talk with Jim Scarcelli
M&BR's Dennis Fithian and Jim Scarcelli are back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!
Former Wolverine Jim Scarcelli gives his thoughts on the info coming out of fall practice. Scar talks about offenses that are tough to defend, BTN being in Ann Arbor and other areas of interest. A few plays with some video analysis as well.
Breakdown
JJ McCarthy 00:00-:20
Open :21-3:04
Offenses that are tough to defend 3:05-6:45
BTN thoughts 6:46-15:30
Things that you want to see in opener 15:31-26:37
Video analysis 26:38-31:42
---
