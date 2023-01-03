News More News
{{ timeAgo('2023-01-03 14:09:51 -0600') }} football Edit

Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: Fiesta Bowl film review

Josh Henschke • Maize&BlueReview
Publisher
@JoshHenschke
Publisher of The Maize and Blue Review on the Rivals/Yahoo! network.
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

M&BR's Dennis Fithian and Jim Scarcelli are back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

Topics discussed include:

- Jim Harbaugh 00:00-7:41

- Michigan right now 8:05-9:26

- Scarcelli on Harbaugh NFL stuff 9:27-11:55

- Michigan staff and turnover 11:56-19:45

- Bowl season 19:46-25:10

- Fiesta Bowl Film first half 25:11-46:53

- Fiesta Bowl Film second half 46:54-1:20:07

---

Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards

Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer

Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @DavisMoseley, @lucasreimink, @JaredHalus

Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify

Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube

Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}