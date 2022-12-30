News More News
Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: Fiesta Bowl preview

Josh Henschke
Publisher
@JoshHenschke
Publisher of The Maize and Blue Review on the Rivals/Yahoo! network.
M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

Topics discussed include:

- Jim Harbaugh 00:00-1:30

- Open 1:30-12:34UM's opportunity 12:35-24:23

- Latest from the Fiesta Bowl 24:24-41:20

- Broadcast options 41:22-46:22

- Fiesta Bowl trophy 46:23-49:04

- Any worries 49:05-53:03

- Predictions 53:04-57:56

- Odds & ends 57:57-108:23

---

