Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: Film review of Alabama defense

Dennis Fithian • Maize&BlueReview
Director of Multimedia
@dennisfithian
Digital/pods weekdays. Going on live after every Michigan football and basketball game.

M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

Former Wolverine Jerry Diorio joins the show. Jerry tells us his plans for the Rose Bowl, and what he thinks of Nick Saban hiring a former UM assistant coach. Also, a film review of Alabama's defense and where UM may be able to attack them on New Year's Day.

Breakdown

Open 00:00-1:58

Rose Bowl plans 1:59-11:13

Transfer targets 11:14-14:59

Helow & Saban 15:00-24:00

Tide film on defense 24:01-1:04:50

---

