Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: Film review on transfer additions, TCU

Josh Henschke • Maize&BlueReview
Publisher
Josh Henschke
Publisher of The Maize and Blue Review on the Rivals/Yahoo! network.
M&BR's Dennis Fithian and Jim Scarcelli are back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

Topics discussed include:

- Mike Sainristil 00:00-3:58

- Preview of next 24 hours 3:59-8:46

- Scar's weekend 8:47-11:28

- Transfer portal & UM 11:29-23:40

- Bowl prep 23:41-27:06

- TCU film analysis 27:07-45:00

- Keys vs TCU 45:01-50:55

