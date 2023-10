M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

Former Wolverine Jerry Diorio joins the show to tell us what he thinks of the NCAA situation. Jerry also discusses what U-M will work on during the bye week. Film Review from last week's game in East Lansing.

Breakdown

Open 00:00-1:16

NCAA situation 1:17-29:50

U-M bye week 29:51-35:40

MSU film review 35:41-57:59