News More News
{{ timeAgo('2023-02-16 14:37:56 -0600') }} football Edit

Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: Five football recruiting targets

Josh Henschke • Maize&BlueReview
Publisher
@JoshHenschke
Publisher of The Maize and Blue Review on the Rivals/Yahoo! network.
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

As the title of the pod suggests we will examine Michigan's chances of getting players from our top-five target list. There is also a mystery audio piece that is played at the beginning of the show where a person is talking about a big Michigan figure in the past who painted 'Go Blue' on his teeth. See if you can tell who we are talking about. Alex Orji's name is brought up as a player to look out for in the spring and in the Spring Game. Finally, I go down a rabbit hole and show pictures of Michigan "Grillz" on the internet.

- Mystery audio 00:00-:15

- Helow news :16-4:10

- Justin Scott 4:11-7:10

- Aaron Chiles & Brady Prieskorn 7:11-9:01

- Jordan Marshall & Jadyn Davis 9:02-16:18Feedback on recruiting 16:19-37:00

- Alex Orji 37:01-51:05

- Michigan beating OSU three years in a row 51:06-54:50

- Mystery audio & maize & blue fronts 54:51-1:05:44

---

Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards

Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer

Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @lucasreimink, @JaredHalus

Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify

Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube

Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}