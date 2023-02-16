M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

As the title of the pod suggests we will examine Michigan's chances of getting players from our top-five target list. There is also a mystery audio piece that is played at the beginning of the show where a person is talking about a big Michigan figure in the past who painted 'Go Blue' on his teeth. See if you can tell who we are talking about. Alex Orji's name is brought up as a player to look out for in the spring and in the Spring Game. Finally, I go down a rabbit hole and show pictures of Michigan "Grillz" on the internet.

- Mystery audio 00:00-:15

- Helow news :16-4:10

- Justin Scott 4:11-7:10

- Aaron Chiles & Brady Prieskorn 7:11-9:01

- Jordan Marshall & Jadyn Davis 9:02-16:18Feedback on recruiting 16:19-37:00

- Alex Orji 37:01-51:05

- Michigan beating OSU three years in a row 51:06-54:50

- Mystery audio & maize & blue fronts 54:51-1:05:44