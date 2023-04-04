News More News
{{ timeAgo('2023-04-04 13:40:56 -0500') }} football Edit

Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: Five more spring game standouts

Josh Henschke • Maize&BlueReview
Publisher
@JoshHenschke
Publisher of The Maize and Blue Review on the Rivals/Yahoo! network.
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

Five standouts yesterday and five more standouts from the Michigan Spring Game today. After the Spring Game Saturday and now that the college basketball season ended last night, it's time to look ahead as a sports fan. Now that Jadyn Davis has committed how does the QB position look now and next year in '25? I'll put up and comment on a few of the five standout highlights from the game over the weekend.

Breakdown

- Open 00:00-2:28

- Spring Game thoughts on a Tuesday 2:29-3:30

- Who's the one recruit that everyone wants the most now 3:31-25:28

- QB's this year, next year and in '25 25:29-37:00

- Five more standouts from the Spring Game 37:01-43:45

- Rayshaun Benny film 43:46-48:28

- UM possession receivers 48:29-51:14

- Myles Pollard & Jyaire Hill film 51:15-54:30

- Other Spring Game observations 54:31-107:56

---

Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards

Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer

Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @lucasreimink, @JaredHalus

Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify

Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube

Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}